Citation
Desai R, Gutierrez J, Cherukuri SV, Guzman J, Deoker A. Cureus 2021; 13(12): e20191.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
35004014
PMCID
Abstract
Topical analgesics and topical rubefacients are widely used to control acute as well as chronic pain every day. Due to their availability without a prescription, consumers often overlook any potentially harmful effects and consider them largely benign. Here, we present a rare case of chemical burn triggered by a typical over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic containing menthol and methyl salicylate resulting in chemical burn, complicated by necrotizing infection treated by below the knee amputation.
Language: en
Keywords
below-the-knee amputation; chemical burn; menthol; methyl salicylate; topical analgesic