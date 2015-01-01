Abstract

The purpose of this study was to complete the cycle of recognizing these relationships. In this regard, the effect of parenting styles, attachment styles, and the mediating variable of addiction was investigated on child abuse (CA). Multi-stage random sampling and sample size were selected based on the sample size estimation software (510 people) and according to the 20% probability of a drop in the number of subjects, 530 people (265 boys and 265 girls) and 1060 parents were selected. The available method was selected from a sample of 530 people who were selected based on the Addiction Severity Index (ASI) and answered Baumrind's Parenting Styles Questionnaire (PSQ), Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), and Adult Attachment Scale (AAS). Data were assessed by analysis of variance, mediator analysis, and path analysis. The results showed that differences in parenting styles cause differences in their attachment styles. The results supported only the relationship between the two components of parental affection and control with the attachment avoidance index, and no relationship was observed between these components and the anxiety index. Perceived emotional abuse, mediates the relationship between parental parenting components and the child attachment avoidance index. Finally, it was achieved to a model that shows how the two factors of affection and control simultaneously affect the avoidance index, mediated by parental addiction.

