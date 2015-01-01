SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kurniawan R, Nasution BI, Agustina N, Yuniarto B. Data Brief 2022; 40: e107743.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.dib.2021.107743

35005139

PMC8718717

This paper presents the dataset about the social vulnerability in Indonesia. This dataset contains several dimensions which rely on previous studies. The data was compiled mainly from the 2017 National Socioeconomic Survey (SUSENAS) done by BPS-Statistics Indonesia. We utilize the weight to obtain the estimation based on multistage sampling. We also received additional information on population, the number, and population growth from the BPS-Statistics Indonesia's 2017 Population projection. Furthermore, we provide the distance matrix as the supplementary information and the number of populations to do the Fuzzy Geographically Weighted Clustering (FGWC). This data can be utilized to do further analysis of social vulnerability to promote disaster management. The data can be accessed further at https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bmlmcmc/naspaclust/main/data/sovi_data.csv.


Disaster management; Disaster mitigation; Fuzzy geographically weighted clustering; Multistage sampling; Social vulnerability

