Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to explore patient and injury characteristics, image findings, short-term clinical outcome and time trends of moderate and severe traumatic brain injury in severely injured children.



METHODS: This study is an observational cohort study based on prospectively collected data from an institutional trauma registry database covering all trauma patients in South West Norway. All paediatric patients registered in the database between 01.01.2004 and 31.12.2019 were included.



RESULTS: During the 16 years-study periods, 82 paediatric patients with moderate (n = 42) and severe (n = 40) traumatic brain injury were identified. Median age was 13.0 years, 45% were female and median Glasgow Coma Scale score at admission was 9.0. Cranial fractures were common image findings in both groups. Cerebral contusions (32%) and epidural hematomas (29%) were more commonly found in moderate traumatic brain injury; cerebral contusions (49%), diffuse axonal injury (31%) and cerebral oedema (46%) were more prominent in severe traumatic brain injury. All children with moderate traumatic brain injury survived and favourable outcome was registered in 98%. Overall mortality in the severe traumatic brain injury cohort was 38% (thereof 25% due to TBI) and only 38% had a favourable short-term outcome.



CONCLUSIONS: In this population-based study on paediatric trauma patients over a period of 16 years severe traumatic brain injury in children still had a considerably high mortality and a higher proportion of patients experienced an unfavourable clinical short-term outcome. Moderate traumatic brain injury resulted in favourable clinical outcome.

Language: en