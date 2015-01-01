|
Citation
|
Zhang T, Lv Z, Gao S. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: e812342.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35002945
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Parkinson's disease (PD) is a common degenerative disease of the central nervous system. Clinically, its incidence is second only to Alzheimer's disease, which seriously harms the health of middle-aged and elderly people (1). Main clinical manifestations of this disease include balance disorder, resting tremor, bradykinesia, and muscle stiffness, and this disease has a high incidence and disability rate. However, initial symptoms of PD are different, and the early symptoms are often ignored by people, which delays the optimal time to manage the disease. PD is closely related to age. Epidemiological surveys showed that the global prevalence of PD is 0.3%, among which the population over 65 years old accounts for 1-2%, and the prevalence rate over 85 years old increases to 3-5% (2, 3). A meta-analysis of people, both genders, with PD showed that men are at higher risk of PD than women (4). The progression of PD is unpredictable and may suddenly worsen. People with PD often complain that their symptoms clearly worsen within one year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
limitations; Parkinson's disease; fall; balance ability; tai chi