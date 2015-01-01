|
Sontate KV, Rahim Kamaluddin M, Naina Mohamed I, Mohamed RMP, Shaikh MF, Kamal H, Kumar J. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e699726.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35002823
Alcohol has been associated with violent crimes and domestic violence across many nations. Various etiological factors were linked to chronic alcohol use and violence including psychiatric comorbidities of perpetrators such as personality disorders, mood disorders, and intermittent explosive disorders. Aggression is the precursor of violence and individuals prone to aggressive behaviors are more likely to commit impulsive violent crimes, especially under the influence of alcohol.
brain; alcohol; public health; aggression; violence; serotonin; domestic; violent