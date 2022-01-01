Abstract

BACKGROUND:. Suicide rates in Spain remained stable during the early 21(st) century. Suicide rates among specific socially vulnerable groups, however, remain unknown, and there are no data on suicide mortality rates and trends among migrants living in Spain.



METHODS:. We analyzed Spain's 2000-2019 suicide mortality data by migration status (native- vs. foreign-born), examining crude and age-standardized rates and trends overall and by sex, age-group, suicide method, Spanish citizenship status, and country of origin, using joinpoint regression models.



RESULTS:. Annual crude suicide mortality rates were higher among native- than foreign-born individuals (9.2 versus 6.2 por 100.000 inhabitants, respectively). While suicide rates decreased among native-born men and remained roughly stable among native-born women - with slight decreases among older native-born women, they increased after 2010 among foreign-born men aged 15-44 and ≥65 years and foreign-born women aged ≥65 years. Increases in suicide trends among foreign-born residents in Spain were largely driven by increases specific to individuals without Spanish citizenship. LIMITATIONS:. Suicide mortality data are subject to potential errors due to underreporting of suicide in death certificates CONCLUSIONS:. Between 2010-2019, suicide in Spain increased only among foreign-born residents. These findings should enhance our understanding of the dynamics and potential actionable causes of suicide among migrants living in Spain.

