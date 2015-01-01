Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze time trends in incidence, causes and risk factors for traumatic spinal cord injuries (TSCI) in Estonia between 1997-2007 and 2008-2018.



DESIGN: Retrospective, population-based cohort study. SETTING: Specialized trauma centres in Estonia. PARTICIPANTS: Medical records of patients with TSCI from 1997 to 2018. INTERVENTION: None. OUTCOME MEASURES: Demographical data, crude and age- and sex-adjusted incidence rates, causes of TSCI, level and extent of injury, associated injuries.



RESULTS: A total of 940 new patients with TSCI were identified for the period of 1997-2018. The average annual incidence rate (standardized to the Estonian population by age and sex in 2011) decreased significantly from 37.8 (95% confidence interval (CI) 34.6-41.1) in the first period (1997-2008) to 28.2 per million population (95% CI 25.3-31.0) during the second period (2008-2018) (incidence rate ratio 0.74 (95% CI 0.65-0.85), P < 0.0001). The decrease in incidence was most significant among young men. The mean age at injury increased from 38.7 (±16.7) years to 46.6 (±19.9) years, P < 0.0001. Falls were the leading cause of injury during both periods followed by traffic accidents and sports injuries. Still, traffic accidents as a cause of TSCI decreased significantly (from 30.5% to 20.6%, P = 0.001) and falls increased (from 39.9% to 59.5%, P < 0.0001) during the second period. Alcohol consumption prior to injury also decreased significantly from 66.0% to 55.1% (P = 0.006).



CONCLUSION: Estonia has become closer to other European countries regarding TSCI during the last decade; TSCI incidence has significantly decreased, the mean age at injury and the percentage of falls have increased.

