Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is widespread, and its victims are frequently treated by trauma providers. However, providers across disciplines report feeling ill-equipped to identify and treat victims of child maltreatment and also report high levels of burnout and secondary traumatic stress.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate an intervention to improve health care provider knowledge, recognition, and reporting of child maltreatment and promote provider resilience as they care for victims of child maltreatment.



METHODS: This is a single-group pre/posttest study design conducted from April to October 2019 of an educational intervention addressing child maltreatment knowledge, recognition, and self-care strategies for providers. Baseline and 6-month post-event questionnaires evaluated child maltreatment recognition and reporting, and the Professional Quality of Life instrument was used to measure compassion satisfaction, burnout, and secondary traumatic stress. Statistical analyses were conducted to evaluate the impact of the intervention on participants' self-reported knowledge, compassion, burnout, and secondary traumatic stress.



RESULTS: A total of 164 health care providers participated in the study; the majority were nurses (69.5%). There was a 51.2% response rate for the 6-month post-event questionnaire (n = 84). Health care providers' knowledge of child maltreatment recognition and reporting significantly improved from pre-event (Mdn = 24.0) to post-event (Mdn = 27.0), z =-6.4, p <.001, and significantly decreased in secondary traumatic stress pre-event (Mdn = 20.0) to post-event (Mdn = 17.5), z =-2.11, p =.035. No changes were noted in compassion satisfaction or burnout.



CONCLUSIONS: Educational activities can improve provider knowledge and recognition of child maltreatment and facilitate secondary traumatic stress reduction.

