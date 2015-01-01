|
Citation
|
Pacific TLRHW. Lancet Reg. Health West. Pac. 2021; 17: 100364.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35005665
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
On November 26, the UN marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women with 16 days of activism. Violence against women is an abhorrent and prevalent health issue. Globally, WHO estimates that one in three women will experience intimate partner violence (IPV) or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetimes. Within the Western Pacific region, the lifetime prevalence of IPV in women aged 15-49 years in each country ranges from 11% to 53%. The high risk is particularly pronounced in the region's low-income and middle-income countries, with Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands reporting a prevalence of more than 50% lifetime risk of IPV. Reports of IPV have also increased five-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the critical need for domestic violence services and support.
Language: en