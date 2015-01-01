Abstract

The presence hallucination (PH) is the sensation that somebody is nearby when no one is actually there. Affecting up to 60% of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and occurring early, PHs are clinically relevant for indicating potential negative clinical outcome.1-3 Recently, we have induced PHs safely in patients with PD by generating sensorimotor conflicts while patients repeatedly actuated a robotic device providing tactile feedback.4 Patients with symptomatic PHs were more sensitive to such sensorimotor stimulation than those without. We also identified abnormal sensorimotor processes predictive for the occurrence of PHs.



Here, we describe the case of two patients with PD who reported PHs after PD onset only when they were involved in repetitive locomotor activities in daily life--clinical evidence in favor of the importance of sensorimotor signals in PHs in PD, compatible with repetitive robotic sensorimotor stimulation inducing PH in PD...

