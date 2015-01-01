Abstract

Elderly women are very much prone to develop fracture at neck of femur sustained by even minute trauma. Most of the cases are due to fall. Osteoporosis gives rise to this vulnerable condition. In developing countries like Bangladesh the women of rural areas are the prime victims mostly due to illiteracy. To assess the quality-of-life (QOL) of elderly women (>60 years) with untreated hip fractures in a rural areas in Mymensingh, Bangladesh is the objective of this study. This prospective study was done from January 2019 to December 2019 in Orthopaedics and Traumatology Department of Mymensingh Medical Hospital, Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Twenty-five elderly women with untreated fracture neck of femur were enlisted in this study. EuroQol (EQ-5D) was applied to assess the Quality of life of subjects before and after the situation. Twenty-five elderly women of healed operated neck of femur were included as comparison group, matched for age, economic condition and educational status among neighborhood people. So, sample size was fifty. Wilcoxon signed rank test and Mann-Whitney U test were applied to compare EQ-5D mean scores. Participants with hip fracture, 60% (15/25), 68% (17/25), 68% (17/25), 60% (15/25) and 92% (23/25) reported severe problems with mobility, pain, usual activity, self-care and anxiety respectively. The EQ-5D mean score among the elderly with fracture neck of femur was 0.198 (SD 0.14). It was low when compared with the same subjects before the occurrence of the event (Z-6.522, p<0.001) and as compared with the comparison group (Z-7.92 p<0.001). QOL scores assessed using EQ-5D index scores was poor among elderly women with untreated fracture neck of femur as compared with the healed operated comparison group. Vast majority of study participants in this study were reported severe problems like mobility, pain, usual activity and self-care and anxiety.

Language: en