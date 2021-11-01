|
Citation
|
Tada M, Yamada Y, Mandai K, Matsumoto Y, Hidaka N. Osteoporos Sarcopenia 2021; 7(4): 140-145.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Osteoporosis, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35005250
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Osteosarcopenia is defined as osteoporosis with sarcopenia. The impacts of osteosarcopenia on falls and fractures in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients were investigated using 4 years of data from a longitudinal study (CHIKARA study).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Sarcopenia; Osteoporosis; Osteosarcopenia; Rheumatoid arthritis