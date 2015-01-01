SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ibrahim H, Catani C, Neuner F. PeerJ 2021; 9: e12403.

(Copyright © 2021, PeerJ)

10.7717/peerj.12403

35003912

PMC8684325

BACKGROUND: In populations affected by mass disaster such as armed conflict and displacement, children are at risk of developing mental ill-health, in particular post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Valid and reliable screening instruments are needed to assess the severity of PTSD symptoms among children and to identify individuals in need of treatment.

METHOD: In the context of an ongoing war in the Middle East, we developed the KID-PIN as a semi-structured interview for PTSD symptoms that can be administered by trained paraprofessionals. To achieve a culturally and contextually appropriate instrument, the development was based on open-ended interviews with affected children and involved both local and international experts. Using the KID-PIN and instruments for constructs associated with PTSD, 332 Iraqi and Syrian displaced children were interviewed. A subset of the sample (n = 86) participated in validation interviews based on experts applying the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5-Child/Adolescent Version (CAPS-CA-5).

RESULTS: The KID-PIN demonstrated excellent internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha = 0.94) with good convergent validity. Confirmatory factor analyses of the KID-PIN showed an acceptable fit with the DSM-5 and other common models; the best fit was reached with the Hybrid model. Receiver operating characteristic analyses indicated that the cut-off score of 28 or higher on the KID-PIN is the optimum cut-off for a probable PTSD diagnosis.

CONCLUSION: The utility of the newly developed KID-PIN as a screening instrument for PTSD in children is supported by the measure's high internal consistency and good convergent and structural validity, as well as its diagnostic accuracy.


Language: en

Children; PTSD; Assessment; Arab; Arab spring; Iraqi; Kurd; Syrian

