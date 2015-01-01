SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Armaly MT, Buckley DT, Enders AM. Polit. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s11109-021-09758-y

35001995

PMC8724742

What explains popular support for political violence in the contemporary United States, particularly the anti-institutional mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in January 2021? Recent scholarship gives reason to suspect that a constellation of beliefs known as "Christian nationalism" may be associated with support for such violence. We build on this work, arguing that religious ideologies like Christian nationalism should be associated with support for violence, conditional on several individual characteristics that can be inflamed by elite cues. We turn to three such factors long-studied by scholars of political violence: perceived victimhood, reinforcing racial and religious identities, and support for conspiratorial information sources. Each can be exacerbated by elite cues, thus translating individual beliefs in Christian nationalism into support for political violence. We test this approach with original survey data collected in the wake of the Capitol attacks. We find that all the identified factors are positively related to each other and support for the Capitol riot; moreover, the relationship between Christian nationalism and support for political violence is sharply conditioned by white identity, perceived victimhood, and support for the QAnon movement. These results suggest that religion's role in contemporary right-wing violence is embedded with non-religious factors that deserve further scholarly attention in making sense of support for political violence. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s11109-021-09758-y.


Political violence; Christian nationalism; Conspiracy theory; QAnon; Victimhood; White identity

