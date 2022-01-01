|
Citation
|
Wamser-Nanney R. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35007093
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Child maltreatment, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, witnessing intimate partner violence (IPV), and neglect, is related to decrements in physical health. Yet, it is not clear how maltreatment may impact indices of fertility and the specific forms of maltreatment may exhibit distinct associations with aspects of fertility. Because posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) have corresponded with a longer length to conception, it is prudent to account for current level of trauma symptoms. The aim of the present study was to investigate whether the five types of maltreatment and PTSS were positively related to infertility, including length of time to conception, number of live births and miscarriages, and use of infertility treatments.
Language: en