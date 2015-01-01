|
Citation
Soca R, Mounts C, Hediger L, York C. Sleep Breath. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35000069
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle accidents continue to be one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the world. The distribution of accidents during the 24-h period exhibits a known pattern which includes three well-defined peaks during day, with circadian factors exerting significant influence. Time zones standardize time for large geographic areas and create misalignment between the natural position of the sun, or "solar" time, and the time imposed by the time zone, or "social" time. The light/dark cycle that is created by the sun is the main zeitgeber of the circadian system and it is unknown if this affects the pattern of accidents that is observed in different areas of a given time zone (Easter portion vs Western portion).
Language: en
Keywords
Circadian; Motor vehicle fatalities; Solar time