|
Citation
|
Barendse MEA, Allen NB, Sheeber L, Pfeifer JH. Soc. Cogn. Affect. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34999900
|
Abstract
|
Depression affects neural processing of emotional stimuli, and could, therefore, impact parent-child interactions. However, the neural processes with how mothers with depression process their adolescents' affective interpersonal signals, and how this relates to mothers' parenting behavior, are poorly understood. Mothers with and without depression (N=64 and N=51, respectively; Mage=40 years) from low-income families completed an interaction task with their adolescents (Mage=12.8 years), which was coded for both individuals' aggressive, dysphoric, positive and neutral affective behavior. While undergoing fMRI, mothers viewed video clips from this task, of affective behavior from their own and an unfamiliar adolescent. Relative to non-depressed mothers, those with depression showed more aggressive and less positive affective behavior during the interaction task; and more activation in bilateral insula, superior temporal gyrus and striatum but less in lateral prefrontal cortex while viewing aggressive and neutral affect.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; adolescence; fMRI; parenting; affective processing