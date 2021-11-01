Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Every March, dogsled drivers (mushers) compete in a 1569-km race across Alaska, involving physical exertion, mental exertion, and sleep deprivation for up to 2 wk. These factors may increase mushers' vulnerability to illness, making them a relevant study population for acute infection risk factors. Specifically, the influence of psychological factors on illness risk during prolonged physical exertion has rarely been investigated. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between psychological characteristics, sleep deprivation, and illness incidence in Iditarod mushers.



METHODS: Fourteen mushers completed 4 psychological instruments to assess state and trait anxiety, resilience and perceived stress, and self-reported upper respiratory symptoms (URS) in the month before the race. Mushers self-reported sleep duration and URS during the race.



RESULTS: State and trait anxiety, resilience, and perceived stress did not differ between mushers with and without pre- and in-race URS (P>0.05). However, all mushers who reported in-race URS had reported URS ≤9 d before the race, and the onset of symptoms during the race typically occurred shortly after a rest period. Sleep duration was higher in mushers who reported in-race URS, both before (4.9±0.3 h, P=0.016) and during illness (5.9±1.3 h, P=0.006), vs mushers without in-race URS (3.4±0.8 h).



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights recent illness, rest periods, and greater sleep requirements as potential risk factors for URS onset during a multiday endurance challenge, whereas psychological factors were not associated with URS.

Language: en