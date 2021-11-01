|
Citation
Blakeson MC, Jerome SP, Walsh NP, Schagatay E, Hanstock HG. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35000867
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Every March, dogsled drivers (mushers) compete in a 1569-km race across Alaska, involving physical exertion, mental exertion, and sleep deprivation for up to 2 wk. These factors may increase mushers' vulnerability to illness, making them a relevant study population for acute infection risk factors. Specifically, the influence of psychological factors on illness risk during prolonged physical exertion has rarely been investigated. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between psychological characteristics, sleep deprivation, and illness incidence in Iditarod mushers.
Language: en
Keywords
endurance; immunity; psychological stress; upper respiratory symptoms