Abstract

Pandemic process increase the vulnerability of women to intimate partner violence (IPV). IPV is one of the greatest stress sources a woman can face. This study's purpose to determine effects of the Covid-19 pandemic process on the IPV status and perceived stress levels of women. The population of the descriptive study consisted 834 women working at a state university in Turkey's. 452 women who with intimate partner relationships were included in the sample. Data collection tools were applied via online survey link. The mean age of the women was 30.6 ± 4.20. The The Perceived Stress Scale mean scores of the women were 40.18 ± 3.20. They are not able to cope with stress effectively. It was determined that women participated the study were exposed to more IPV during the pandemic process. It was found that as the frequency of IPV increased, women's perception of stress also increased. Research such as this can be used to help inform decision-makers as they grapple with the adverse negative effects of public health safety measures related to Covid-19.

