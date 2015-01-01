|
Stover AN, Lavigne JE, Carpenter DM. Am. J. Pharm. Educ. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy)
35012944
OBJECTIVE. This scoping review updates a 2018 review of suicide prevention (SP) training programs for community and student pharmacists. Five scholarly databases were searched for articles published between January 2018 and December 2020. Articles were excluded if they: 1) did not describe an educational or training program for pharmacists or student pharmacists; 2) did not explicitly include suicide; 3) focused solely on attitudes; or 4) did not provide sufficient detail to evaluate program content. The quality of each study was examined using a quality assessment tool.
training; education; suicide prevention; community pharmacy; student pharmacist