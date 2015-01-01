|
Citation
Rutland EA, Suttiratana SC, da Silva Vieira S, Janarthanan R, Amick M, Tuakli-Wosornu YA. Br. J. Sports Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35012930
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Interpersonal violence is an increasingly recognised risk of sport participation and causally linked to negative physical and mental health outcomes. Para athletes from low- and middle-income countries may be at highest risk of physical, psychological, sexual and neglect-related violence due to various factors; however, their perceptions of these abusive behaviours are unknown. This study examined the perceptions and experiences of abuse in para athletes from three lower resourced countries: Ghana, India and Brazil.
Language: en
Keywords
disability; interpersonal violence; sports; sexual abuse; paralympic