Abstract

Somali refugee youth present with a heightened risk for common mental disorders (CMDs), and yet few studies have discussed factors influencing mental health outcomes after psychosocial interventions. This study aimed to identify key factors that contribute to the improvement of CMD symptoms among Somali youth displaced in urban Kenya. Logistic regression analyses revealed that trauma exposure and emotional coping predict overall symptom improvement, pointing to a differential intervention effect on those with differing levels of religious belief and attitudes toward violence. This study provides insights into how psychosocial factors likely contribute to positive intervention outcomes in Somali refugee youth.

