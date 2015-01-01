|
Citation
|
Pi Y, Duffield N, Behzadan AH, Lomax T. Comput. Urban Sci. 2022; 2(1): 2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35013737
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Accurate and prompt traffic data are necessary for the successful management of major events. Computer vision techniques, such as convolutional neural network (CNN) applied on video monitoring data, can provide a cost-efficient and timely alternative to traditional data collection and analysis methods. This paper presents a framework designed to take videos as input and output traffic volume counts and intersection turning patterns. This framework comprises a CNN model and an object tracking algorithm to detect and track vehicles in the camera's pixel view first. Homographic projection then maps vehicle spatial-temporal information (including unique ID, location, and timestamp) onto an orthogonal real-scale map, from which the traffic counts and turns are computed. Several video data are manually labeled and compared with the framework output. The following results show a robust traffic volume count accuracy up to 96.91%. Moreover, this work investigates the performance influencing factors including lighting condition (over a 24-h-period), pixel size, and camera angle. Based on the analysis, it is suggested to place cameras such that detection pixel size is above 2343 and the view angle is below 22°, for more accurate counts. Next, previous and current traffic reports after Texas A&M home football games are compared with the framework output.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Computer vision; Traffic volume; Game-day traffic; Intersection turning; Monitoring visual data; Object detection and tracking