SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malet-Karas A, Bernard D, Piet E, Bertin E. Eat. Weight Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Editrice Kurtis)

DOI

10.1007/s40519-021-01356-5

PMID

35015284

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims at clarifying the links between sexual violence and disordered eating (DE).

METHODS: In a sample of 12,638 victims of self-reported sexual violence, we analyzed the situation of 546 victims that declared having developed DE. We assessed the characteristics of the assault (age, type of aggression) and the medical consequences (PTSD, depression, suicide attempts, anxiety disorders, etc.).

RESULTS: DE prevalence was 4.3% in the victim sample. The age of the first assault in DE victims was significantly lower than that of the whole population (12 years vs 16 years for median; p < 0.001). A much higher prevalence of sexual assault consequences was present in victims developing DE with odd ratios (OR) for: self-mutilation (OR = 11.5 [8.29-15.95], p < 0.001); depression (OR = 5.7 [4.81-6.86], p < 0.001); self-medication (OR = 5.3 [3.86-7.19], p < 0.001); suicide attempts (OR = 4.5 [3.59-5.67], p < 0.001); post-traumatic stress disorder (OR = 3.8 [2.99-4.78], p < 0.001); anxiety troubles (OR = 5.2 [4.11-6.47], p < 0.001); alcoholism (OR = 4.0 [2.81-5.58], p < 0.001).

CONCLUSION: This study confirms the link between DE and sexual violence, especially in childhood, leading to severe psychological consequences. In this context, DE should be envisaged as a coping strategy accompanying emotional dysregulation due to traumatic events, and be treated as such. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV: Evidence obtained from multiple time series analysis such as case studies.


Language: en

Keywords

Post-traumatic stress disorder; Childhood; Sexual abuse; Sexual violence; Rape; Eating disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print