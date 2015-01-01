Abstract

Poor school-related well-being may influence adolescents' school performance and lifestyle. Adolescents having disabilities or ADHD are in a vulnerable situation for having poor school-related well-being, compared to adolescents not having disabilities. We used cross-sectional data from a school-based survey among 15-18-year-olds (N = 4071) in Sörmland, Sweden, to analyse the association between poor school-related well-being and disabilities or ADHD. The analyses were carried out by logistic regression models, adjusting for background factors, school-related factors, and health-compromising behaviours. Adolescents having disabilities (n = 827) or ADHD (n = 146) reported that their disability had a negative influence on school. Compared to peers without disability, those having disabilities had an increased chance (OR = 1.40 95% CI: 1.17-1.68) of poor school-related well-being. The corresponding OR was doubled for adolescents reporting ADHD (2.23 95% CI: 1.56-3.18). For the ADHD group, the adjOR for poor school-related well-being remained significant (1.67 95% CI: 1.13-2.50) after adjustments for school-related factors and health-compromising behaviours, but not for the disability group. In conclusion, adolescents having ADHD are a particularly vulnerable group at school, having a greater risk of poor school-related well-being. Schools should actively work to achieve school satisfaction for adolescents having disabilities, to ensure that all students have similar opportunities for favourable development, health and achievement of their academic goals.

Language: en