SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Flores DD, Greene MZ, Taggart T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19010074

PMID

35010332

Abstract

Minimal research on parent-child sex communication between parents and gay, bisexual, and queer (GBQ) adolescent sons prevents the formulation of interventions that would buffer or brake this youth population's risks for HIV/STI. We sought to describe the perspectives of GBQ adolescent males on this process and the potential ways they think parents can address their sons' informational needs, including countering youth access of sexually explicit media. We conducted 30 semi-structured interviews with GBQ male youth aged 15-20 years. Thematic and content analysis revealed four central themes: prompts and triggers, parents' approaches, sons' reactions, and the functions assigned to sex communication. Parents can be sources of reliable sexual health information and may be leveraged for future HIV/STI risk reduction work.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; HIV; sexual health; STI; YMSM

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print