Abstract

The development and distribution of vaccines and treatments as well as the use of disinfectants and hand sanitizers to cope with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection has increased rapidly. As the use of disinfectants and hand sanitizers increased, the number of unintended exposures to these substances also increased. A total of 8016 cases of toxic exposure to disinfectants and hand sanitizers were reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) from 1 January 2017 to 30 May 2021. The cases have been characterized by substance, sex, patient age, exposure reason and site, treatments received, and outcomes. The number of exposures correlates closely to the rise of COVID-19 cases, rising significantly in March 2020. About half of the total cases involved children less than 10 years old and 97% of those exposures per year were unintentional. In addition, the most common exposure site was the patient's own residence. Over-exposure to disinfectants and hand sanitizers can cause symptoms such as burning and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, headache, choking, and, in severe cases, death.

