|
Citation
|
Thorvaldsdottir KB, Halldorsdottir S, Saint Arnault DM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e104.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35010367
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is a global human rights violation of vast proportions and a severe public health problem. Despite high rates of adverse outcomes related to IPV, help-seeking and service utilization among survivors is low. This exploratory sequential mixed-methods study using a combined etic-emic approach describes the validation of the Icelandic Barriers to Help-Seeking for Trauma (BHS-TR) scale. The qualitative phase involved developing new items based on the experiences of 17 Icelandic IPV survivors, identifying barriers including beliefs that help-seeking is a sign of weakness, and the desire to safeguard oneself from re-traumatization. The quantitative phase examined the psychometrics of the BHS-TR in a sample of 137 IPV survivors in Iceland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; barriers; intimate partner violence; validation; help-seeking; mixed-methods research; cross-cultural adaptation; interpersonal trauma; survivor-centered; trauma recovery