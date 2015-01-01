|
Refaeli T, Krumer-Nevo M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e124.
35010378
Based on Pearlin's stress process model and the social inequality approach to health, this study used a social lens to explore the role of socioeconomic inequities in mental distress during the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel. Specifically, we examined people's pre-pandemic sociodemographic characteristics and economic situation, and the economic effects of the pandemic itself on mental distress. A real-time survey was conducted in May 2020 among 273 adults (ages 20-68), and hierarchical linear models were employed.
Language: en
mental health; socioeconomic status; COVID-19; social support; economic effects; mental distress; unemployment