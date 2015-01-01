SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sampogna G, Pompili M, Fiorillo A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e161.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph19010161

35010419

Major infectious disease outbreaks, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, create significant distress for the general population, and pose a heavy burden on the healthcare systems called to care for affected individuals and contain the spread of the disease [...].


