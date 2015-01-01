Abstract

High-temperature risk disaster, a common meteorological disaster, seriously affects people's productivity, life, and health. However, insufficient attention has been paid to this disaster in urban communities. To assess the risk of high-temperature disasters, this study, using remote sensing data and geographic information data, analyzes 973 communities in downtown Wuhan with the geography-weighted regression method. First, the study evaluates the distribution characteristics of high temperatures in communities and explores the spatial differences of risks. Second, a metrics and weight system is constructed, from which the main factors are determined. Third, a risk assessment model of high-temperature disasters is established from disaster-causing danger, disaster-generating sensitivity, and disaster-bearing vulnerability. The results show that: (a) the significance of the impact of the built environment on high-temperature disasters is obviously different from its coefficient space differentiation; (b) the risk in the old city is high, whereas that in the area around the river is low; and (c) different risk areas should design built environment optimization strategies aimed specifically at the area. The significance of this study is that it develops a high-temperature disaster assessment framework for risk identification, impact differentiation, and difference optimization, and provides theoretical support for urban high-temperature disaster prevention and mitigation.

Language: en