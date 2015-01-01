Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study of football (soccer) injuries is a subject that concerns the scientific community. The problem of most of the available research is that it is mainly descriptive. The objective of this study is to discover and analyse the patterns of injury in the Spanish Football League (2016-2017 season).



METHODS: The sample data consisted of 136 given injuries identified by the official physicians of the football clubs. The analysis was performed by using traditional statistic tests, T-pattern detection and polar coordinate analysis.



RESULTS: The analysis revealed several patterns of injury: (a) The defender suffered a rupture of the hamstring muscles after a sprint, (b) knee sprains happened due to a received tackle, (c) fibrillar adductor rupture appeared mostly among defenders and (d) fibrillar ruptures took place mostly throughout the first part.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a marked shift in the tendency regarding the player who gets more injured, from the midfielder to the defender. The most common injury was fibrillar rupture. The most common scenario in which this injury occurred was that in which the player injured himself after a sprint (24%). A week without competing seems to be insufficient as a prevention mechanism for injuries.

