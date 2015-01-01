|
Citation
Prieto-Lage I, Argibay-González JC, Paramés-González A, Pichel-Represas A, Bermúdez-Fernández D, Gutiérrez-Santiago A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e252.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35010511
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The study of football (soccer) injuries is a subject that concerns the scientific community. The problem of most of the available research is that it is mainly descriptive. The objective of this study is to discover and analyse the patterns of injury in the Spanish Football League (2016-2017 season).
Language: en
Keywords
injury; football; pattern; video analysis