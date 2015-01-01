Abstract

Despite the increasing transition from paper vouchers to mobile e-vouchers for maternal health in low- and middle-income countries, few studies have reviewed key elements for program planning, implementation, and evaluation. To bridge this gap, this study conducted an interpretive review and developed a logic model for mobile maternal health e-voucher programs. Pubmed, EMBASE, and Cochrane databases were searched to retrieve relevant studies; 27 maternal health voucher programs from 84 studies were identified, and key elements for the logic model were retrieved and organized systematically. Some of the elements identified have the potential to be improved greatly by shifting to mobile e-vouchers, such as payment via mobile money or electronic claims processing and data entry for registration. The advantages of transitioning to mobile e-voucher identified from the logic model can be summarized as scalability, transparency, and flexibility. The present study contributes to the literature by providing insights into program planning, implementation, and evaluation for mobile maternal health e-voucher programs.

