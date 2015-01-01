|
Citation
|
Laranjeira C, Dixe MA, Valentim O, Charepe Z, Querido A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e337.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35010604
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant psychological impact on vulnerable groups, particularly students. The present study aims to investigate the mental and psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated factors in a sample of Portuguese higher education students. An online cross-sectional study was conducted among 1522 higher education students selected by convenience sampling. The survey assessed mental health symptoms as well as sociodemographic variables, health-related perceptions, and psychological factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*mental health; *coping; *graduation education; *hope; *pandemic; *Portugal