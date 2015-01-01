Abstract

Suicide and suicide attempts are considered global health problems. With regard to the main causes of unnatural deaths, Brazil ranks as the eighth country with the highest absolute number of suicides. The aim of this study was to analyze the factors associated with the risk of suicide in a metropolitan city in Brazil. This was a cross-sectional study carried out in Recife, in the northeast region of Brazil. Epidemiological surveillance was conducted on the information systems regarding attempted suicide, suicide, and undetermined deaths in the period from 2007 to 2017. A record linkage between the information systems was performed. Descriptive statistics, bivariate analysis, and logistic regression were performed with an adopted a significance level of 5%. In the city of Recife, there were 4495 suicide attempts in the period, and the most frequent suicide attempts were by single females, aged between 20 and 39 years old, and who used either medication or poison to die by suicide. A total of 141 individuals died by suicide, and exogenous intoxication was the most common method. Knowing the common characteristics and associated factors of those who attempt and die by suicide is key for the development of prevention policies and intervention strategies for suicide.

