Abstract

Young men who have sex with men (YMSM) between the ages of 13 and 24 are a key population for HIV prevention. The parents of gay, bisexual, and queer (GBQ) adolescent males and the sex communication they have with their sons has yet to be explored as an HIV prevention intervention. We developed an online video series called Parents ASSIST (Advancing Supportive and Sexuality-Inclusive Sex Talks) to educate parents about sexual health topics pertinent to GBQ males. We pilot tested the series with a sample of 54 parents of GBQ males using a single-group post-test design. Participants viewed the videos and completed a survey measuring the acceptability and feasibility of an online video series to educate parents. Most of the parents (70.4%) believed that the videos would make parents more likely to initiate talking about sex with their sons. The results suggest that online videos are an acceptable way for parents to learn about GBQ sexual health topics.

