Shangguan C, Zhang L, Wang Y, Wang W, Shan M, Liu F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e456.
Abstract
Recent research has emphasized the crucial role of expressive flexibility in mental health. This study extended prior studies by further exploring the mediating mechanism and possible gender differences underlying the association between expressive flexibility and mental health indexed by depression and life satisfaction based on the dual-factor model of mental health. Specifically, we explored whether social support mediated the association between expressive flexibility and depression as well as life satisfaction, and whether there were gender differences in these relationships. A total of 711 voluntary college students (mean age = 20.98 years, SD = 2.28; 55.70% women) completed a set of scales assessing expressive flexibility, perceived social support, depression, and life satisfaction.
Keywords
gender differences; depression; social support; expressive flexibility; life satisfaction