Náhlík J, Eretová P, Chaloupková H, Vostrá-Vydrová H, Fiala Šebková N, Trávníček J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e564.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35010826
Dog attacks on children are a widespread problem, which can occur when parents fail to realise a potentially dangerous interaction between a dog and a child. The aim of the study was to evaluate the ability of parents to identify dangerous situations from several everyday child-dog interactions and to determine whether the participants connected these situations to a particular breed of dog. Five sets of photographs depicting potentially dangerous interactions from everyday situations between children and three dogs (one of each breed) were presented via an online survey to parents of children no more than 6 years old. Data from 207 respondents were analysed using proc GLIMMIX in SAS program, version 9.3. The probability of risk assessment varied according to dog breed (p < 0.001) as well as to the depicted situation (p < 0.001).
breed; danger assessment; dog; dog attack; dog-child interaction; online survey