The present issue contains several submissions which attest to the fact of an increase in the number of fruitful collaborations between researchers in various countries. China has one joint effort and three independent presentations. We welcome the submissions to this issue of the journal from Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Pakistan, Tanzania, Sweden, Greece, Iran, USA, Croatia, UAE, Switzerland, Qatar, Ghana, the Republic of Korea and India. That is to say, the fifteen essays in the present issue represent the efforts of our contributors from sixteen countries. We note with some disquiet that researcher-contributors and readers alike continue to labour under the pall of the pandemic.

