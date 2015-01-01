|
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cognitive Reserve (CR) hypothesis was introduced to account for the variability in cognitive performance of patients with similar degrees of brain injury or pathology. The individual variability of CR is modulated by the interaction of innate capacities and exposures throughout life, which can act as protectors against neuropathology's clinical effects. Individuals with higher CR appear to have better cognitive performance after a brain injury. The present review aimed to identify and map the scientific evidence available in literature regarding CR's influence in protecting the cognitive status after an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI).
