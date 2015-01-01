Abstract

Firearm violence continues to be a national public health issue. The objective of this study was to collect baseline data regarding North Carolina County Commissioners' perceptions of firearm violence and potential local level interventions. A cross-sectional study of NC County Commissioners (n = 582) was conducted to investigate the research questions. The top 5 firearm violence prevention interventions that would be supported by NC County Commissioners included offering gun safety classes for adults (88.5%), implementing public education campaigns to promote responsible firearm storage (86.0%), developing courtroom processes that ensure domestic abusers turn in their guns as required by law (83.2%), adopting a standard policy of tracing all crime guns (79.4%), and providing firearm violence prevention programs for at-risk neighborhoods and individuals (72.2%). North Carolina County Commissioners perceived lack of understanding regarding which interventions would be most effective as the greatest barrier to supporting various types of firearm violence prevention interventions (50.3%).

