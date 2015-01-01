Abstract

Sports-related injuries, such as concussion, during childhood may result in considerable morbidity, including a range of negative developmental consequences. Auditory dysfunction is generally recognized to be a possible sequela of sports-related concussion; however, few epidemiologic studies have quantified the association between hearing quality and sports-related activity in the pediatric population. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for the 2015-2016 cycle was utilized to determine the association of sports activities and hearing quality. Subjective abnormal hearing quality was more frequent among children who played football than those that did not (36.5% vs 26.8%; odds ratio, 1.56 [95% CI, 1.23-2.00]; P =.001). Other sports, such as basketball and soccer, did not have this association with hearing quality (P =.496 and P =.852, respectively). Our findings suggest a notable association between practice of a potentially high concussion sport and hearing quality. Children practicing football are 1.56 times more likely to report abnormal hearing quality.Level of Evidence: 4.

Language: en