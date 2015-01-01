Abstract

Suicide is increasingly recognized as a major public health concern among migrant workers in China. Despite negative mental and negative coping styles being core themes found in suicide notes, there is scarce research addressing the theoretical framework of underlying mechanisms between these variables. The study was designed to examine the relationships of negative mental, negative coping styles, and suicide risk among migrant workers. It hypothesized that negative mental would exert a positive effect on suicide risk via increased negative coping. Using a cross-sectional design, the study was conducted using a sample of 3095 migrant workers from Shenzhen, China. Self-made Suicide Risk Scale (SRS), Short-form of the ULCA Loneliness Scale (USL-6), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Scale (GAD-7), Simplified Coping Style Questionnaire (SCSQ) were used to collect data. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was performed to quantitatively explore the path effects between negative mental, negative coping styles and suicide risk.



RESULTS showed that negative coping style had a positive association with suicide risk (β = 0.029, P < 0.001). Negative mental had both direct and indirect positive effects on suicide risk through negative coping styles (β = 0.109, β = 0.013, P < 0.001). Therefore, to prevent suicidal behaviors among migrant workers, targeted interventions focusing on improving their mental health and coping strategies are needed.

