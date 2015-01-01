Abstract

Current vehicular systems require real-time information to keep drivers safer and more secure on the road. In addition to the radio frequency (RF) based communication technologies, Visible Light Communication (VLC) has emerged as a complementary way to enable wireless access in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) with a simple design and low-cost deployment. However, integrating VLC in vehicular networks poses some fundamental challenges. In particular, the limited coverage range of the VLC access points and the high speed of vehicles create time-limited links that the existing handover procedures of VLC networks can not be accomplished timely. Therefore, this paper addresses the problem of designing a vehicular VLC network that supports high mobility users. We first modify the traditional VLC network topology to increase uplink reliability. Then, a low-latency handover scheme is proposed to enable mobility in a VLC network. Furthermore, we validate the functionality of the proposed VLC network design method by using system-level simulations of a vehicular tunnel scenario. The analysis and the results show that the proposed method provides a steady connection, where the vehicular node is available more than 99% of the time regardless of the number of vehicular nodes on this network. Additionally, the system is able to achieve a Frame-Error-Rate (FER) performance lower than 10(-3).

