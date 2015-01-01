Abstract

Pedestrian Navigation System (PNS) is one of the research focuses of indoor positioning in GNSS-denied environments based on the MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit (MIMU). However, in the foot-mounted pedestrian navigation system with MIMU or mobile phone as the main carrier, it is difficult to make the sampling time of gyros and accelerometers completely synchronous. The gyro-accelerometer asynchronous time affects the positioning of PNS. To solve this problem, a new error model of gyro-accelerometer asynchronous time is built. The effect of gyro-accelerometer asynchronous time on pedestrian navigation is analyzed. A filtering model is designed to calibrate the gyro-accelerometer asynchronous time, and a zero-velocity detection method based on the rate of attitude change is proposed. The indoor experiment shows that the gyro-accelerometer asynchronous time is estimated effectively, and the positioning accuracy of PNS is improved by the proposed method after compensating for the errors caused by gyro-accelerometer asynchronous time.

