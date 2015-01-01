|
Citation
|
Gerstmeyer JR, Godolias P, Mempel E, Bernstorff M, Schildhauer TA, Königshausen M. Sportverletz Sportschaden 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Laterale Schenkelhalsstressfraktur eines 29-jährigen Marathonläufers - eine seltene und risikobehaftete Überlastungsfraktur des Sportlers
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35016242
|
Abstract
|
A 29-year-old athlete suffered from vague hip pain during the preparation for a marathon competition. During the competition, severe pain forced him to drop out after 29 kilometres. He underwent conventional x-rays immediately, which showed a displaced lateral fracture of the femoral neck. The fracture was immediately treated with a dynamic hip screw. A few days later, the patient was discharged. He returned to sport upon completion of treatment. Vague hip pain after exercise may be an indicator for a rare stress fracture of the femoral neck and should be taken into consideration in athletes. Delayed diagnostic investigation and treatment reduce return-to-sport rates and outcomes.
Language: de