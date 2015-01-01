Abstract

A 29-year-old athlete suffered from vague hip pain during the preparation for a marathon competition. During the competition, severe pain forced him to drop out after 29 kilometres. He underwent conventional x-rays immediately, which showed a displaced lateral fracture of the femoral neck. The fracture was immediately treated with a dynamic hip screw. A few days later, the patient was discharged. He returned to sport upon completion of treatment. Vague hip pain after exercise may be an indicator for a rare stress fracture of the femoral neck and should be taken into consideration in athletes. Delayed diagnostic investigation and treatment reduce return-to-sport rates and outcomes.



Ein 29-jähriger Leistungssportler beklagte während der Wettkampfvorbereitung seit einer Woche einen dumpfen Hüftschmerz. Während des Wettkampfmarathons musste der Sportler schlussendlich nach 29 Kilometern aufgrund anhaltender Schmerzen den Wettkampf abbrechen. In der anschließenden unmittelbar durchgeführten Diagnostik zeigte sich eine mäßig verschobene laterale Schenkelhalsfraktur. Die Fraktur wurde notfallmäßig operativ mittels dynamischer Hüftschraube versorgt. Wenige Tage später konnte der Patient bei reizlosen Wundverhältnissen die Klinik verlassen. Nach Abschluss der Behandlung konnte er ohne Beeinträchtigungen zum regelmäßigen Training zurückkehren. Zu weiteren Komplikationen kam es nicht. Bei Schmerzen im Bereich der Leiste bzw. lateralen Hüftregion während lang anhaltender läuferischer Belastung muss als Differenzialdiagnose, auch im jungen Alter, eine äußerst seltene Stressfraktur des Schenkelhalses in Betracht gezogen werden. Eine verspätete Diagnostik und Therapie können das Ergebnis nicht nur deutlich verschlechtern, sondern auch das Hüftgelenk insgesamt gefährden.

Language: de