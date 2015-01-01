|
Citation
|
Schurer JM, Hirwa EM, Masimbi O, Nduwayezu R. Trans. R. Soc. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35016224
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Snakebite envenomation (SBE) is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that most often targets rural, subsistence-based farmers in sub-Saharan Africa. Rwanda is home to 13 venomous and medically important snake species. Those bitten are known to seek care from traditional healers and/or formal health facilities. No information is available on patient management at government health facilities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anti-venom; medical education; snakebite envenomation; sub-Saharan Africa