Abstract

Brain targets to lower the high risk of suicide in Bipolar Disorder (BD) are needed. Neuroimaging studies employing analyses dependent on regional assumptions could miss hubs of dysfunction critical to the pathophysiology of suicide behaviors and their prevention. This study applied intrinsic connectivity distribution (ICD), a whole brain graph-theoretical approach, to identify hubs of functional connectivity (FC) disturbances associated with suicide attempts in BD. ICD, from functional magnetic resonance imaging data acquired while performing a task involving implicit emotion regulation processes important in BD and suicide behaviors, was compared across 40 adults with BD with prior suicide attempts (SAs), 49 with BD with no prior attempts (NSAs) and 51 healthy volunteers (HVs). Areas of significant group differences were used as seeds to identify regional FC differences and explore associations with suicide risk-related measures. ICD was significantly lower in SAs than in NSAs and HVs in bilateral ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) and right anterior insula (RaIns). Seed connectivity revealed altered FC from vmPFC to bilateral anteromedial orbitofrontal cortex, left ventrolateral PFC (vlPFC) and cerebellum, and from RaIns to right vlPFC and temporopolar cortices. VmPFC and RaIns ICD were negatively associated with suicidal ideation severity, and vmPFC ICD with hopelessness and attempt lethality severity. The findings suggest that SAs with BD have vmPFC and RaIns hubs of dysfunction associated with altered FC to other ventral frontal, temporopolar and cerebellar cortices, and with suicidal ideation, hopelessness, and attempt lethality. These hubs may be targets for novel therapeutics to reduce suicide risk in BD.

